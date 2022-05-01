Riot police attacked outside University of Thessaloniki campus

Molotov cocktails and other items were hurled at a squad of riot police officers stationed outside the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki, the group of assailants moved rapidly through the university campus and surprised the officers in the area.

There were no reported injuries, however there were some material damages to parked cars in the area. Officers detained 10 people, however they did not end up arresting anyone.