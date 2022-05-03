Cocaine seized in Italy destined for Thessaloniki

Greek authorities are expected to request official information to examine the possible involvement of persons in Greece in a huge drug bust in Italy last week.

More specifically, on April 29, Italian authorities announced the seizure of 654 kilos of cocaine in the port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria which were carefully hidden in a cargo of bananas.

The merchandise had followed a familiar route, departing from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador with its final destination being the port of Thessaloniki, which however it never reached as it was intercepted in Italy.

Authorities estimate the drugs would then be channeled from Thessaloniki to neighboring Balkan states.

According to the Italian authorities, the cocaine was of the highest purity and could bring traffickers profits of around 200 million euros.