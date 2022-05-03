Belgian royals visit Sounion and Thorikos

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgium visited the archaeological sites of Sounion and Thorikos on Tuesday, where they were welcomed by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

The royal couple also attended two events, one about virtual technologies used by museums and another about the use of cutting-edge technologies in preserving cultural heritage. At the latter event, they were briefed by researchers from the Belgian School at Athens, among others, on archaeological findings and research.

The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4, at the invitation of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. [AMNA]