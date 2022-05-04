Akar accuses Greece of instigating tensions

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Greece of instigating tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that the country’s naval forces are equipped to defend against perceived external threats.

“Greece, with provocations and actions during military exercises, is attempting to establish a de facto presence. We will not allow it,” Akar said during a speech to military officials.

“We will definitely demonstrate our reaction to any action taken against us,” he said.

“Our Air Force has exhibited the necessary reaction to [Greek] violations. Our Navy is already on alert. It is doing whatever is necessary to protect [Turkey’s] maritime jurisdictions,” he said.