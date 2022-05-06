Greeks divided over EU sanctions against Russia, survey shows

Only 29 percent of Greeks approve of the European Union’s response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to a Eurobarometer survey in all member states published on Thursday. The same poll shows a vast majority of respondents are in favor of providing humanitarian support to the victims of war.

Some 53 percent of those polled back the economic sanctions against Russia and a similar percentage support measures against Russian oligarchs.

Financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine is backed by 40 percent of respondents.

Respondents show support for the victims of Russia’s incursion. In particular, 95 percent approve providing humanitarian support to the people affected by the war. Ninety-one percent approve the idea of welcoming people fleeing the war to the bloc.

Meanwhile, 57 percent of Greeks believe Ukraine is part of the European family, while 54 say Ukraine should joint the EU when it is ready.

The Eurobarometer survey was conducted in the 27 member states between 13 and 20 April. A total of 26,066 EU citizens were interviewed online.