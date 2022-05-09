Unions to rally against plans on healthcare and labor in Athens on Tuesday

Two separate rallies are expected to gridlock downtown Athens on Tuesday, starting with a rally at 9.30 a.m. by members of the ADEDY civil service workers’ union, who will be gathering outside the Council of State on Panepistimiou Street.

The rally coincides with a scheduled hearing at Greece’s highest administrative court of a motion challenging a Labor Ministry law passed in June 2021, which is seen by unions as curtailing their independence and their right to strike.

At 11.30 a.m., meanwhile, the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) is planning a march from the Health Ministry near Omonia to Syntagma Square to protest a bill seeking to privatize a part of Greece’s primary healthcare system and introduce private surgeries at public hospitals.

POEDIN has also taken issue with the decision to recruit private companies in the EKAV ambulance service.