Police still looking for leads in crime boss’ murder

Police are still trying to find the killers of a notorious criminal who was murdered on Easter Monday, April 25.

Three people are believed to have been involved in killing 55-year-old Yiannis Skaftouros with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a pistol in what police believe was a contract execution.

Skaftouros, who had been sentenced to life in prison but was released three years ago, was a prominent member of what police and the media have been calling the “Greek Mafia.”

According to information they got from questioning witnesses, investigators believe one of the shooters was either Georgian, or an ethnic Greek from the same country, and the other two Albanians.

Skaftouros’ murder, in his holiday home northwest of Athens, is one of at least 20 committed since 2017 as part of a turf war among gangs involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

Crime
