106 refugees, among them 20 minors, were located by the Greek coast guard at a rocky area on the island of Kos on Sunday. They were later were transferred to the refugee identification center on the island. There was a semi-sunken sailing boat found nearby.

The coast guard searched the area for any missing persons but according to the testimonies of those rescued, there were no other passengers on the boat.

All refugees are in good health. [AMNA]