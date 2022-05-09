NEWS

Greece eyes ‘strategic cooperation’ with UAE

Greece can become a key entry point for natural gas to the European Union from the Middle East and the southeastern Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said while vowing to strengthen Greek ties with the Middle East country.

“Significant investments are being made to that effect and we would like to explore the possibility of [deepening] strategic cooperation and of attracting investment from UAE,” Mitsotakis said after talks in UAE with crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in UAE on Monday.

At the same time, Mitsotakis stressed, Greece is speeding up gas exploration in its own national territory.

“This prospect could create room for further strategic cooperation [between the two countries],” he said, while expressing interest in the development of offshore wind farms.

In his comments, the Emirates’ crown prince underscored the significance of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two countries in November 2020, adding that economic trade between the two countries went up by 76 percent as a result of the deal. 

He said his country is interested in expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, technology, health and food safety.

This is Mitsotakis’ third visit to the UAE as Greek PM.

 

