Pyatt: Alexandroupoli FSRU critical to southeast European security

The new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at Alexandroupoli is a project “critical to the security of all countries in Southeastern Europe,” outgoing US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told the semi-official AMNA news agency on Tuesday.

Pyatt, whose diplomatic tenure in Greece ends in a few days, was speaking on the sidelines of the FSRU’s inauguration in the northeastern Greek city, which he termed “a geostrategic crossroads.” The American diplomat added that the FSRU has become more important since he first spoke about it in 2017, and “even more so since Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.”

Moreover, this project showcases Greece’s leadership in action, and “shows us how much the region’s energy map has changed in recent years, with Alexandroupoli having acquired a significant geostrategic role.”

Additionally, he said he feels “very proud of the role played by the US government and the US embassy in getting us here,” expressing his confidence that when the incoming US ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, takes office in a few days, he will “bring in the private sector’s perspective in achieving results, along with enthusiasm and commitment to everything that has been thus far achieved.”

Finally, Pyatt highlighted that this project “demonstrates how a diplomatic and political vision translates into a practical investment and progress, that will build a better future for all our citizens.” [AMNA]