A 55-year-old man who is charged with the murder of his 43-year-old wife inside the pharmacy she ran on May 5 was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

The man has confessed to killing, which took place in the village of Piges, in the northwestern municipality of Nestos, but denies it was premeditated.

The victim’s family have filed a lawsuit to remove her two children, aged 10 and 6, from the custody of the accused.