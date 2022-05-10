Tension flares up again at Thessaloniki university

Protesters opposed to the dismantling of an unlicensed “social space” and the construction of a library in its place clashed with police on the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

The skirmishes took place after police were dispatched to the northern Greek campus to protect a construction crew that came under attack by protesters who reportedly threw rocks and other projectiles.

The incident comes after dozens of vandals wielding sledgehammers and other tools dismantled several walls over the weekend that had been erected in the space, as it is transformed into a library.