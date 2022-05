Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received the newly appointed US ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, in his office on Thursday.

According to government officials the meeting “reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations” ahead of Mitsotakis’ imminent visit to Washington next Monday.

Mitsotakis referred to Tsunis’ Greek background, with the ambassador saying that he is “very proud” of his appointment and looks forward to the term ahead. [AMNA]