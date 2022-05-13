Dendias hails ‘shared values’

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hailed Greece’s relationship with Bahrain, saying they are on the same page following a meeting with his visiting counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on Friday.

“Our shared principles and values are clear. They are respect for international law, respect for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, known as UNCLOS, which both countries, Bahrain and Greece, have ratified and strictly apply,” he said, adding that both countries fully condemn the use of force and the threat of the use of force, as set out in the Charter of the United Nations. Both countries support principled positions always based on international legality, he stressed.

“For example, I should highlight and I would like to thank you very much for Bahrain’s support to Greece within UNESCO, as well as for Bahrain’s position on the issue of the conversion of Hagia Sophia, a world cultural heritage site, into a mosque,” he noted.