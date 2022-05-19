Potami chief responds to ex-PM’s comment

The head of a now-defunct centrist liberal party responded on Thursday to former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who said that ruling New Democracy must not be allowed to “become Potami.”

“Samaras should be concerned that Potami is being held up as a reference instead of Political Spring, the party he founded,” Stavros Theodorakis told state broadcaster ERT on Thursday morning, commenting on the specific reference made by the former prime minister, who represents one of the more hardline factions in the conservative party.

“This was not the first time Mr Samaras referred to To Potami. Many populists in the left and the right bring up To Potami to attack it Theodorakis said.

“The mark left on society by the party is not what the populists would have wanted,” he added.

Theodorakis was responding to comments made by Samaras at the New Democracy congress earlier this month.

“We will never become Potami. Our arms are open to everyone, as long as we know what ideas are being expressed. There is no center right without the right and there is no room in the right for the far right,” he had said.