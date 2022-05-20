NEWS

Appeals court upholds sentences in Topaloudi case

Appeals court upholds sentences in Topaloudi case

An Athens appeals court on Friday upheld the convictions for two men over the rape and murder of 21-year-old Eleni Topaloudi on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes in 2018.

In an unanimous vote delivered in May 2020, a lower court found the two defendants – a 24-year-old Greek man and a 22-year-old Albanian national – guilty of the two crimes and sentenced them both to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years each.

The body of Topaloudi was found in the sea by the coast guard on November 28. The court heard how the two men lured Topaloudi to one of their homes, where they raped and beat her before throwing her off a cliff into the sea. 

Justice
READ MORE
Afghan father cleared in 6-year-old’s death at sea
NEWS

Afghan father cleared in 6-year-old’s death at sea

Samos court acquits migrant father over son’s death on journey to Greece
NEWS

Samos court acquits migrant father over son’s death on journey to Greece

Court convicts helicopter pilot of UK wife’s killing
NEWS

Court convicts helicopter pilot of UK wife’s killing

Prosecutor asks court to uphold life sentences over 2018 Rhodes rape and murder
NEWS

Prosecutor asks court to uphold life sentences over 2018 Rhodes rape and murder

Council of State rules in favor of campus police
NEWS

Council of State rules in favor of campus police

Iraklio man arrested after nearly 40 dogs found in deplorable conditions
NEWS

Iraklio man arrested after nearly 40 dogs found in deplorable conditions