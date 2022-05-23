Schinas says Greece can play key energy and security roles in Davos

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas stated that Greece can play a role in bolstering Europe’s security and act as an energy gateway that will help reduce the continent’s dependency on Russian oil and gas, through the country’s developing LNG infrastructure, during the opening of the first Greek house in Davos on Monday.

“We are witnessing a period of major tectonic geopolitical change,” said Schinas, adding that there is now a “less naive, geopolitical Europe that is slowly but surely increasingly taking on responsibility for security, economy and resilience.”

“As we invest in our capabilities to become a major geopolitical actor, Greece has critical advantages, critical assets, to bring to the table,” he added on Greece’s role in this new Europe, stating that “we can be a major energy hub for southeastern Europe. We can be a rolling platform for LNG, we can be a key strategic actor from the port of Alexandroupolis and Souda Bay.”

“All these are assets that our country has and can deployed in favor of the European Union, and our NATO and Western allies,” he concluded.