Updating civil servants’ jobs

The government is updating the job descriptions of public servants, eliminating some obsolete ones, merging others and adding new ones.

Gone will be jobs such as typists, telephone exchange operators and lift attendants. The updated version of the 20-year-old guidelines will also have more detailed job descriptions and required skills to ensure a uniform and transparent hiring process for civil servants. The ambiguities of old guidelines allowed many agencies to set their own standards, often designed to favor certain politically connected candidates.

The reform being prepared at the Interior Ministry is expected to reduce the 2,700 job categories to about 550.

The new guidelines are expected to be published in June.

