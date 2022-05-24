Greek FM’s Albania meetings dominated by EEZ, sea borders

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday that the procedures for the referral of the issue of the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf between Greece and Albania to The Hague should be expedited.

Speaking in Tirana, the first stop of his tour in the Western Balkans, Dendias said, “The completion of this process is of great importance for us.”

“Both countries want us to resolve our differences on the basis of international law, and in particular the law of the sea,” he said after meeting his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka.

He added that this would send “a very important message to all countries, that this is the right, the only, the appropriate way to resolve disputes.”

Referring to the prospect of Albania’s accession to the European Union, Dendias noted that Greece “fully supports the immediate start of accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia.”

“We believe that the European perspective of the Western Balkans is a one-way street for our region. Especially at this juncture, when attention to Ukraine allows revisionist powers to try to destabilize our wider region,” he stressed.