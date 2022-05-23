Erdogan vows never to meet Mitsotakis again

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he has no intention of ever meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis again, following the latter’s criticism of Turkey on his recent visit to the United States.

“For me, there is no Mitsotakis. I will never meet with him again,” the Turkish president is reported as saying after a meeting of the cabinet.

“How is Greece treating us at the moment? Is not Greece a destination for the FETO organization at the moment?” Erdogan asked, referring to the Gülen movement, an organization that Turkey defines as terrorist.

“There are currently 10 bases in Greece. Why are these bases being created in Greece? Against whom? At the moment Greece owes €400 billion to European countries,” he continued.

“Let Mitsotakis think about the future. We are self-sufficient. We are facing a Greece that proposes to the US ‘not to give F-16s to Turkey’. From that point, there was no Mitsotakis for me. The United States will probably not act in accordance with the words of Greece,” he said.