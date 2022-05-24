NEWS

Commission spokesperson declines to comment on Erdogan remarks

[European Commission]

BRUSSELS – The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, on Tuesday declined to make a comment on controversial remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that he no longer recognizes the Greek prime minister and will refuse to meet him at a planned summit.

“We cannon comment and we will not comment on bilateral meetings between leaders to address various bilateral issues or other; so there is nothing for us to comment,” Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokesperson of the Commission, told Tuesday’s midday press briefing.

“Obviously we promote and encourage very good cooperation between leaders, in particular of course between Greece and Turkey, and we hope of course that positive vibes will spread and will be reflected in statements and in actions in the region,” she added.

