Dendias in North Macedonia for talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will on Wednesday visit Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, for talks.

Dendias will meet with his counterpart Bujar Osmani and the two will make joint statements to the press at around 7.30 p.m.

The Greek minister will then be received by North Macedonia’s prime minister, Dimitar Kovacevski.

Dendias will wrap up the visit to the Balkan country with a working dinner also attended by Osmani and North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Marichic.

A statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry said talks with North Macedonia officials will focus on the continuing implementation of the 2018 Prespes accord, the strengthening of bilateral relations and the Balkan country’s EU membership ambitions.

According to the same statement, officials will also discuss developments in the Western Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as in the situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Dendias visited Skopje in November 2019 and in August last year. Osmani visited Athens in January 2021.