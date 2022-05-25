NEWS

PM meets with Israeli president in Davos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. The two men discussed developments in the wider region, placing a particular emphasis on issues of energy and the formation of a new energy map in the area following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two also discussed ways to further strengthen ties and increase cooperation between the two countries through avframework of regional partnerships.

Diplomacy Israel
