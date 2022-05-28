Probe launched into fire in downtown Thessaloniki

An investigation has been launched by the Fire Service into the exact causes of a blaze that broke out on Friday afternoon in an abandoned building block next to the Chamber of Industry in downtown Thessaloniki, northern Greece, leaving two people in critical condition.

The fire, which broke out at 3 p.m., sent plumes of smoke rising above the city’s emblematic Aristotelous Square and beyond.

It led to the serious injury of two people who were intubated in the intensive care unit of the Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki, with health authorities on Saturday saying that they were expected to stabilize.

Another person was being treated in hospital but her condition was not deemed as critical, doctors said.

According to the Fire Service, 44 people were evacuated from the vicinity, including 30 students who were in an adjacent tutoring center.