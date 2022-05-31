Turkey seeks to officially change spelling of name in English

Turkey will be filing an official request with the United Nations and other international organizations to change the way the country’s name is spelled in English, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

Citing Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, AA said that the government will be formally requesting the use of “Turkiye” instead of the anglicized “Turkey” in all international forums.

“Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organizations, countries to see this change to using ‘Turkiye’,” AA quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

The official also reportedly pointed to a Turkish Airlines’ campaign titled “Hello Turkiye,” which, he said, has been seen by more than 30 million people. He added that products will also be labeled “Made in Turkiye” instead of “Made in Turkey.”

The bid to rebrand the country was launched last year, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying it “represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way,” according to a report by the BBC earlier this year.