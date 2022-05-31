Greece continues to believe in dialogue, president says during Estonia visit

Greece “continues to believe in dialogue and does not adopt Turkey’s combative rhetoric. However, we are ready for all eventualities and will never accept any dispute of our country’s sovereignty,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Tuesday, during an official visit to Estonia, at the invitation of her counterpart Alar Karis.

During a joint press conference after talks between the two delegations in Tallinn, Sakellaropoulou said that “respect for the territorial integrity, national sovereignty and the independence of all states, as well as the avoidance of the use or threat of the use of force in international relations, are fundamental principles of international law and pillars of Greek foreign policy.”

Referring to the war in Ukraine, meanwhile, she said that Russia’s “unprovoked invasion “destabilizes the international legal order” and saluted the Ukrainian people for “defending European values.”

“I am glad that these principles of international law are fully espoused by Estonia, a friend with whom we work harmoniously within the framework of the European Union, NATO and other international organizations,” Sakellaropoulou said.

“Estonia and Greece, although separated by a great geographical distance, are well aware of the dangers posed by revisionism and questioning the rules of international law,” she added. [AMNA]