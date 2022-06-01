Autopsy to shed light at 12-year-old’s sudden death

An autopsy is expected to reveal the cause of the sudden death of a 12-year-old girl from the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning.

According to a report in state-run news agency AMNA, the girl’s parents said they realized something was off when their daughter did not wake up at her regular time to go to school. After finding her unresponsive in her bed, they called an ambulance but despite resuscitation efforts the girl was pronounced dead.

Authorities have also ordered histological tests.