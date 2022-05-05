NEWS

Worker injured in sawmill blast dies

Worker injured in sawmill blast dies
[InTime News]

A 28-year-old sawmill worker died on Thursday less than a day after being badly injured in a blast while on the job in Grevena, northern Greece.

State broadcaster ERT said the young man sustained deep burns across most of his body and died of his injuries at the Papanikolaou Hospital in the port city of Thessaloniki.

The blast occurred at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is believed to have been caused by a leak in an oil line that burst open, spraying the 28-year-old.

Death Accident
READ MORE
Body of a child recovered from sea off Cycladic island
NEWS

Body of a child recovered from sea off Cycladic island

One ISAP rail worker killed, two injured
NEWS

One ISAP rail worker killed, two injured

Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast
NEWS

Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast

Crete farmer killed in tractor accident
NEWS

Crete farmer killed in tractor accident

Belgian royals visit Sounion and Thorikos
NEWS

Belgian royals visit Sounion and Thorikos

Motorway crash in Athens
NEWS

Motorway crash in Athens