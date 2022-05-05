Worker injured in sawmill blast dies

A 28-year-old sawmill worker died on Thursday less than a day after being badly injured in a blast while on the job in Grevena, northern Greece.

State broadcaster ERT said the young man sustained deep burns across most of his body and died of his injuries at the Papanikolaou Hospital in the port city of Thessaloniki.

The blast occurred at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is believed to have been caused by a leak in an oil line that burst open, spraying the 28-year-old.