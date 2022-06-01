Kilkis man gets 13 years for killing uncle 

A court in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, handed a 13-year jail sentence to a 28-year-old man who killed his uncle in March 2021.

The crime was committed in Kilkis, northern Greece, while the suspect and his older relative were plowing the fields with their tractors. According to the case file, the two started arguing and the 28-year-old attacked the victim with a knife, injuring him repeatedly in the chest, abdomen and limbs. The 63-year-old farmer called his brother from his mobile phone who was nearby. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The court accepted that the perpetrator was facing psychological problems, citing the psychiatric evaluation submitted by the defense, but rejected a suspense of the sentence pending appeal. The accused will return to jail.