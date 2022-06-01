NEWS

Tehran slams French and German responses

Ιran has denounced the responses of France and Germany regarding the seizure last week of two Greek tankers in the Arabian Gulf by Iranian forces, after the two countries condemned the move.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh decried what he described as inappropriate interference by France and Germany.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards captured the Greek tankers and their crews on May 27, a few weeks after Greece seized a ship containing Iranian oil at the request of the US. Khatibzadeh denounced the fact that France and Germany were protesting a “legal” seizure, while the same countries, he claimed, remain silent in the face of the “illegal” seizure of a ship carrying Iranian oil.

The Revolutionary Guards justified the seizure of the Greek ships, citing “violations” they allegedly committed, without giving further details.

