Kos is to get a new hospital, the prime minister announced on a visit to the Dodecanese island on Thursday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the island home of the “father” of modern medicine, Hippocrates, “will finally get the ultra-modern hospital that it deserves”.

He said that residents on the island, which is expected to receive more than a million visitors this year, deserved the new hospital. [AMNA]