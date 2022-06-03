NEWS

Dendias in Belgrade: Turkey’s Aegean claims ‘baseless’

Greece fully rejects Turkey’s “baseless allegations” concerning Greek sovereignty of the islands of the Aegean and is determined to defend its interests, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday in Belgrade, after a meeting his with Serbian counterpart.

“Turkey is openly questioning Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands, making baseless allegations,” he said.

“We totally reject these allegations. We remain firm in protecting our interests. In accordance with international law, the international law of the sea, the UN Charter.

Referring to the same issue, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković said Serbia will be “absolutely consistent in supporting the territorial integrity of Greece on land and at sea, based on international law, including the law of the sea.”

During their meeting, the ministers noted the need to accelerate the processes for the European integration of the Western Balkans. [AMNA]

