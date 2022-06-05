Coronavirus: 2,661 new cases, 11 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 2,661 new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Sunday, as well as 11 deaths.

There are also 118 patients on ventilators.

It is estimated that 284 of the 2,661 cases announced are re-infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,470,640 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which an estimated 137,852 (3.8%) have been re-infections. There have also been 29,913 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned either patients with other serious illnesses and/or aged over 70.