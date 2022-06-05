NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 2,661 new cases, 11 deaths

Coronavirus: 2,661 new cases, 11 deaths
[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greek health authorities have announced 2,661 new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Sunday, as well as 11 deaths.

There are also 118 patients on ventilators.

It is estimated that 284 of the 2,661 cases announced are re-infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,470,640 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which an estimated 137,852 (3.8%) have been re-infections. There have also been 29,913 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned either patients with other serious illnesses and/or aged over 70.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
New coronavirus infections, deaths slide further
NEWS

New coronavirus infections, deaths slide further

Covid infections drop to 3,641; 16 deaths
NEWS

Covid infections drop to 3,641; 16 deaths

Covid infections drop to 3,769, nine deaths
NEWS

Covid infections drop to 3,769, nine deaths

Masks to remain in ferries, taxis, pharmacies
NEWS

Masks to remain in ferries, taxis, pharmacies

Covid infections drop to 4,026, nine deaths
NEWS

Covid infections drop to 4,026, nine deaths

Breakthrough infections may be less contagious
COVID-19

Breakthrough infections may be less contagious