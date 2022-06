Health authorities announced 3,769 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Thursday, a drop on Wednesday’s figure of 4,026.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 9 deaths, the same as on the previous day.

There were 131 patients on ventilators, up one on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,461,025 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,869 fatalities.