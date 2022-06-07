Turkish FM accuses Greek politicians of ‘inferiority complex’

Greece’s claims that Turkey is pursuing an expansionist policy is a sign of its politicians’ “inferiority complex,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

“Hopefully Greece will come around and act in a principled manner,” he told a press conference with his counterpart from North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, in Ankara, accusing Greece of violating international treaties and maligning Turkey’s international image and standing.

Greece is “talking against Turkey” and “lobbying in the United States against the delivery of the F-16” fighter jets and that “goes against NATO solidarity,” said Cavusoglu, going on to accuse Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias of urging Greek businesspeople not to invest in Turkey.

Cavusoglu also reiterated threats that Ankara is prepared to dispute Greek sovereignty of its eastern Aegean islands if it does not withdraw its military presence, saying that Ankara has sent two letters to the United Nations to that effect.

“As soon as they could not answer our questions legally, they became much more aggressive,” he said, accusing Greece of making “groundless accusations” that Ankara is pursuing an expansionist policy.

“Since they cannot answer our questions about the status of the islands they are opting for demagogic rhetoric,” Cavusoglu said.

“If Greece cannot answer to those letters we wrote to the United Nations stating that they are not arming those islands… then the sovereignty of those islands will be discussed,” he said.