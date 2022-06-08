NEWS

Erdogan, Bahceli to attend EFES-2022 military exercise

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his nationalist coalition partner Devlet Bahceli will on Thursday attend the EFES-2022 military exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, local media reported on Wednesday.

More than a thousand foreign personnel from 37 countries are reportedly taking part in the annual drill.

Turkey on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands, warning that it will challenge the status of the islands if it fails to demilitarize them.

