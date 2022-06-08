Lower number of new Covid infections

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Wednesday said it had registered 4,496 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, a drop from Tuesday’s 5,610.

A total of 3,483,275 people have been officially infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities said the overall death toll from the pandemic reached 29,966 on Wednesday, with 13 additional fatalities recorded, while there were currrently 115 intubated patients in hospitals.