Mitsotakis: Elections to take place in ‘due time’

The next elections in Greece will “take place in due time, at the end of the four-year term,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, warning that “Greece does not have any room to be swept away in a climate of inflationary requests and costless promises.”

Speaking at the annual awards ceremony of the Athens Chamber for Commerce and Industry, he said the priority for the country was not “toxic party clashes” but “for national rallying against an unpredictable neighbor, for sensible financial management and for continuous interventions to safeguard a smooth and creative daily life.”

“We have a neighbor who is getting angrier as he becomes more isolated,” the premier said, referring to Turkey. “A strong country is one that is a stable country. And it is this stability that is accompanied by continuity and consistency that I am determined to safeguard.”

The government’s role is to create a fertile environment that allows jobs to take root and economic activity to flower, while the business world ought to take creative advantage of opportunities and raise the bar for itself and for national development, he said.

He underlined that despite successive obstacles on the global scene, the Greek economy should be “defined by this rare diptych of resilience and prospects.”

He pointed out that the economy experienced 8.3% growth in 2021 and 7% in the first quarter of this year.

The continuing drop in unemployment and significant rise in exports were contributing factors, with the latter rising above 40 billion euros in value, he said.