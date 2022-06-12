Second likely monkeypox case

A second person likely having monkeypox has been identified, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced Saturday.

The 47-year-old man, who recently traveled to Spain, has been hospitalized, is isolated and is in stable condition, the health authority says.

Preliminary testing shows his illness as compatible with a range of “non-variola orthopox” viruses, including monkeypox. Further lab analyses of genetic material at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University Medical School will be performed to determine whether the illness is, indeed, monkeypox, EODY says.