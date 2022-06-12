NEWS

Second likely monkeypox case

Second likely monkeypox case
[Reuters]

A second person likely having monkeypox has been identified, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced Saturday.

The 47-year-old man, who recently traveled to Spain, has been hospitalized, is isolated and is in stable condition, the health authority says.

Preliminary testing shows his illness as compatible with a range of “non-variola orthopox” viruses, including monkeypox. Further lab analyses of genetic material at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University Medical School will be performed to determine whether the illness is, indeed, monkeypox, EODY says.

Monkeypox
READ MORE
Greece detects first case of monkeypox infection
NEWS

Greece detects first case of monkeypox infection

Suspected monkeypox case detected in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Suspected monkeypox case detected in Thessaloniki

Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says
NEWS

Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says

Expert says monkeypox ‘not pandemic’
NEWS

Expert says monkeypox ‘not pandemic’

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
NEWS

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Papandreou: Putin success would encourage other autocrats
NEWS

Papandreou: Putin success would encourage other autocrats