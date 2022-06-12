NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Daily COVID-19 deaths in single digits

[INTIME]

Greek health authorities announced 3,682 new coronavirus cases, along with 8 deaths, for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Sunday.

An estimated 437 of those infections were re-infections, the National Public Health Agency said.

There are also 110 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,500,489 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which an estimated 141,710, or 3.9%, are reinfections, along with 30,020 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned people with a serious underlying illness and/or aged over 70.

