NEWS

Rouvikonas throw leaflets outside Turkish consulate

Rouvikonas throw leaflets outside Turkish consulate

Members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (“Rubicon”) on Monday threw leaflets and shouted slogans in support of Kurds and against Turkey outside the Turkish consulate in the Athens suburb of Psychiko.

In a statement, the group said that the latest Turkish offensive in Kurdish areas in Syria and Iraq enjoys “the full support and guilty silence of the West and NATO” as well as the Iraqi government.

“At a time when geopolitical rivalries are intensifying daily in a landscape of a new emerging multipolar world, we must take a stand against fascism, the imperialist conflicts of states and capital, and in favor of revolution, in favor of freedom,” the statement continued.

Protest Turkey
READ MORE
Turks clash with police on anniversary of anti-Erdogan ‘Gezi’ protests
NEWS

Turks clash with police on anniversary of anti-Erdogan ‘Gezi’ protests

Turkish opposition leader refuses to pay power bill in protest
NEWS

Turkish opposition leader refuses to pay power bill in protest

Kurdish activists enter grounds of chemical weapons watchdog
NEWS

Kurdish activists enter grounds of chemical weapons watchdog

Students block Athens university entrances in opposition to new police corps
NEWS

Students block Athens university entrances in opposition to new police corps

Thessaloniki: Students force way into meeting with rector
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Students force way into meeting with rector

Two arrested in Thessaloniki university clashes
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki university clashes