Rouvikonas throw leaflets outside Turkish consulate

Members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (“Rubicon”) on Monday threw leaflets and shouted slogans in support of Kurds and against Turkey outside the Turkish consulate in the Athens suburb of Psychiko.

In a statement, the group said that the latest Turkish offensive in Kurdish areas in Syria and Iraq enjoys “the full support and guilty silence of the West and NATO” as well as the Iraqi government.

“At a time when geopolitical rivalries are intensifying daily in a landscape of a new emerging multipolar world, we must take a stand against fascism, the imperialist conflicts of states and capital, and in favor of revolution, in favor of freedom,” the statement continued.