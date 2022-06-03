Thessaloniki: Students force way into meeting with rector

A large group of students forced their way into the administrative offices of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Friday, demanding to speak to the institution’s rector and vice rectors.

The students had initially gathered outside the building to protest the presence of police on the university campus, the arrest of two of their number in incidents on Thursday as well as an education bill that is under consultation.

Responding to the students’ demand for a meeting, the rector’s office invited them to send in a delegation of four people.

The group of students rejected the proposal and made their way to the 7th floor, where the rector is based.

After a long discussion between the two sides, the students left, writing graffiti against the rector, the university senate and the government on the walls in the foyer of the administration building.