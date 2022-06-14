PM: Greece aims at returning to investment grade in 2023

The Greek government’s goal is to return Greece to investment grade in 2023, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told German Finance Minister Christian Lindner during a meeting in Athens on Tuesday.

The two men spoke of Greece’s impending exit from the post-bailout enhanced surveillance regime in August, with the German minister stressing his support for this transition. They also discussed energy issues, with Mitsotakis informing Lindner of Greece’s energy initiatives in the region and the role of Greece in European energy diversification.

The prime minister noted that his government remains committed to its reform plans and its economic policy, that he says will see taxes fall and will aid in the creation of a positive environment for foreign investment.

“I am happy with the rate of reforms. I am gladdened by the fact that we will exit the enhanced surveillance regime in August. And of course, our goal remains to return to investment grade by 2023. I believe this is absolutely possible,” said Mitsotakis.

“I believe this signals a gradual return to normalcy. We would like to encourage our Greek friends and partners to continue their ambitious reform program as it has proved its worth and effectiveness,” said Lindner in his opening remarks.