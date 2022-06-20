NEWS COVID BULLETIN

More than half of ICU Covid patients fully vaccinated, report shows

[InTime News]

More than half (54%) of the patients admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 at Greek hospitals are considered fully vaccinated, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported on Monday.

According to its daily bulletin, there were 97 Covid patients on ventilators on Monday, of which 45 (or 46%) are unvaccinated or only partly so, while 92% have an underlying health condition and/or are over the age of 70.

Under the EODY guidelines, a person is regarded as fully vaccinated after having one dose of a single dose shot or two of a two-dose vaccine. It is not clear what percentage of the patients in ICU have received a booster.

New hospital admissions were down at 128 in the 24-hour period until Monday at 9 a.m. from a weekly average of 135 admissions a day, while new infections also eased to 4,832 from 5,689 on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities rose, however, reaching 11 from Sunday’s eight and taking the official nationwide death toll since the start of the pandemic 30,099.

