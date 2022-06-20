NEWS

Turkey says talks on Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids to continue, but summit not a deadline

Turkey says talks on Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids to continue, but summit not a deadline
Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 21, 2021. [Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]

Discussions between Turkey, Finland and Sweden about the Nordic countries’ NATO membership will continue but an alliance summit in Madrid next week is not a deadline, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said after talks in Brussels on Monday.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the bids have been faced opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it says Helsinki and Stockholm’s support for Kurdish militants and arms embargoes on Ankara.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after talks within NATO on the issue, Kalin said Ankara was expecting Sweden, especially, to take immediate steps regarding actions by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in its country, and that any progress on the Nordic membership bids “now depends on the direction and speed at which these countries will take steps.” [Reuters]

Turkey NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
German foreign ministry concerned over Turkish ‘aggressive rhetoric’
NEWS

German foreign ministry concerned over Turkish ‘aggressive rhetoric’

NATO chief says Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands
NEWS

NATO chief says Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands

NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey’s security concerns are legitimate
NEWS

NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey’s security concerns are legitimate

NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance
NEWS

NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance

Erdogan says no offers yet on concerns over Finland, Sweden NATO bids
NEWS

Erdogan says no offers yet on concerns over Finland, Sweden NATO bids

Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO
NEWS

Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO