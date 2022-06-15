German foreign ministry concerned over Turkish ‘aggressive rhetoric’

Recent Turkish government statements “do not help the constructive dialogue and stability in the region,” while “the aggressive rhetoric especially, as well as Turkish violations of the Greek airspace, give cause for concern,” a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Christian Wagner was responding to a question regarding the meeting held yesterday in Berlin between German, French, US, British and Turkish officials and the announcement of the Turkish presidency on the issue.

He added that the German government “is working hard with partners for dialogue and de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean.”

When asked about the German position on the militarization of the Greek islands, Wagner repeated an excerpt from a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: “Greece plays an important role when it comes to the security of the Mediterranean region. At a time when Europe’s security order is fundamentally challenged by President Putin, we must stand united as NATO allies and European partners. Problems must be solved through discussion and not through escalation of tensions.” [AMNA]