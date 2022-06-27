NEWS

Vaccination platform opens for 30-59s

[Intime News]

The platform to book an appointment for the fourth dose against Covid-19 opened on Monday for the age group 30-59 years of age.

As with the previous doses, the platform emvolio.gov.gr. automatically suggests a date depending on when one got the last shot of a Covid vaccine and whether one was infected in the meantime.

The National Vaccination Committee has been lukewarm about the fourth dose for the younger age group, pointing out that there is currently insufficient scientific data on the additional benefit of a second booster dose with existing vaccines and that this dose is not yet mandatory.

The platform is already open for people over the age of 60, whom the Committee strongly urges to receive the second booster.

Vaccine Coronavirus

