Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1

A decision on whether to lift indoor masking mandates will be made on June 1 depending on Covid-19 burden, Health Minister Thanos Plevris told Skai radio on Wednesday.

In the same interview, Plevris said that the conservative government would not review its policy on unvaccinated healthcare workers that have been suspended from work until the end of the year. 

Greek health authorities announced an increase of new reported cases of Covid-19 with 4,176 on Tuesday (2,665 on Monday) while also reporting 39 virus-related deaths. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said there were 240 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

