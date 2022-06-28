Migrant rescue operation under way south of Crete

Greece’s coast guard was called out to a major rescue operation in the southeastern Aegean on Tuesday morning after a boat carrying dozens of migrants ran into trouble south of Crete.

Coast guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told Kathimerini.gr that the boat was carrying 220 people when it started to go down and was spotted by fishermen who made the call for help.

All 220 passengers were rescued, Kokkalas said, adding that they are being transferred to the nearby island of Kos.