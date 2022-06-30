NEWS

Experts urge over-60s to get fourth Covid shot

Experts urge over-60s to get fourth Covid shot

A strong recommendation for a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for people aged over 60 with underlying conditions was reiterated on Thursday by National Vaccination Committee President Maria Theodoridou and General Secretary of Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous.

Theodoridou reiterated that the fourth dose can reduce the chances of hospitalization. Regarding the under-60s, she said the additional benefit is limited, adding that the committee recommends a second booster shot should be provided only for those up to 59 years old if they want one.

“The fourth dose doesn’t concern the general, healthy population,” she clarified.

Vaccine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Vaccination platform opens for 30-59s
NEWS

Vaccination platform opens for 30-59s

National Vaccination Committee recommends fourth dose for all over 30s
NEWS

National Vaccination Committee recommends fourth dose for all over 30s

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

Monkeypox vaccination not on cards
NEWS

Monkeypox vaccination not on cards

AstraZeneca says EU regulator approves Covid shot as booster
NEWS

AstraZeneca says EU regulator approves Covid shot as booster

Booster vaccines for teenagers traveling abroad for educational programs
NEWS

Booster vaccines for teenagers traveling abroad for educational programs