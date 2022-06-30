Experts urge over-60s to get fourth Covid shot

A strong recommendation for a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for people aged over 60 with underlying conditions was reiterated on Thursday by National Vaccination Committee President Maria Theodoridou and General Secretary of Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous.

Theodoridou reiterated that the fourth dose can reduce the chances of hospitalization. Regarding the under-60s, she said the additional benefit is limited, adding that the committee recommends a second booster shot should be provided only for those up to 59 years old if they want one.

“The fourth dose doesn’t concern the general, healthy population,” she clarified.